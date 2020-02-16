Sonny Bill Williams is set to get back in the boxing ring.

The Daily Telegraph reports the former All Black will fight AFL great Barry Hall later this year.

Williams, who is currently playing rugby league for the Toronto Wolfpack, has a 7-0 boxing record as a professional. His last time in the ring was a charity fight in December 2018.

Hall's promoter Danny Green told the Telegraph that they organised a fight with Williams after a rematch deal with retired NRL star Paul Gallen fell through.

Hall and Gallen fought last year in a controversial draw.

"Barry's going to move on and fight Sonny Bill instead," Green said.

"We've spoken to (SBW's manager) Khoder (Nasser) and they're on board.

"We'll do it in Sydney later this year when Sonny Bill is available.

"I've done two previous deals with Khoder and it's always been a handshake.

"I trust him. Barry's keen, they're keen."

According to the Telegraph, the fight will take place after the Super League season. Williams is currently two games into his first season with the Wolfpack.

Williams made another code switch after last year's Rugby World Cup when he took up a $10m deal in Toronto.