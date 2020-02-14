Before a ball had been kicked there was a bizarre moment at the Perth Nines.

This year's tournament kicked off today as a preview of the upcoming NRL season.

The moment happened when the New Zealand Warriors women's team fronted wearing the men's jerseys for their first game of the tournament.

The Warriors’ NRLW side having their jerseys left at the hotel and having to play in the men’s shirts without socks will be the best story of the Nines. I don’t care what happens for the rest of the weekend. #NRLNines — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 14, 2020

Why? Because their jerseys were left in the team hotel.

Andrew Voss said "It's quite unbelievable, there are some jerseys missing."

With the heat well over 30 degrees, it will be interesting for the men, who will get some sweaty jerseys when they hit the field in 50 minutes.

It didn't seem to worry them too much as they claimed a 13-8 win over the Sydney Roosters to kick off the event.

The news wasn't good for the men's team either.

Kurt Gidley turned back the clock to inspire the Newcastle Knights toa 34-0 thrashing of the NZ Warriors.

The record for the biggest score in a Nines match was 35-0, set in the previous game - between the Panthers (35) and Roosters (0).

We're hoping for a close game eventually.