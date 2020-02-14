After seven seasons in the NBA, Kiwi centre Steven Adams has hit his first three-pointer - and it could hardly have been more incredible.

Adams sunk a shot from over half-court at the halftime buzzer of his Oklahoma City Thunder side's game against the New Orleans Pelicans - but what made it all the more ridiculous was the phenomenally casual nature of the attempt.

Handed the ball by Chris Paul with just seconds left before halftime, nobody was expecting anything, only for Adams to casually toss up a one-handed prayer, which hit nothing but net.

Somehow, Steven Adams managed to sink a three from this position.

American fans were quick to compare him to a NFL quarterback, but for viewers back home, Adams had just dusted off some of his Olympic champion sister Valerie's shot put skills with his almighty heave.

Steven Adams just hit the most casual three in NBA history lmao — Scary ² (@ScariestMonster) February 14, 2020

Steven Adams just legit tossed that ball from 3/4 court at the buzzer. That’s absolutely insane. — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 14, 2020

All those years of shotput practice finally paying off for Steven Adams — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) February 14, 2020

Steven Adams one handing a basketball from half-court then shimmying.... what a time to be alive — YP (@YPMUFC) February 14, 2020

Adams capped off the remarkable shot with a shimmy in celebration, with the three-pointer being the first he had hit after 11 unsuccessful attempts in 567 NBA regular season and playoff games.

It's not the first time this season Adams has stunned crowds with his strength, having previously produced a miraculous one-handed 'Hail Mary' pass to set up a game-tying last-second layup.

The shot was also the second-longest made by anyone in the NBA this season, and extended the Thunder's halftime lead to 66-58 as they continue their push for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.