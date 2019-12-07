Steven Adams has produced one of the plays of the NBA season to help his Oklahoma City Thunder side pull off a miraculous victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves this afternoon.

Up by two points with 1.1 seconds to go, the Timberwolves were hit with a delay of game due to big man Jordan Bell having his jersey untucked. That gave the Thunder a technical free throw, which Danilo Gallinari sunk to reduce the deficit to one.

READ MORE:

• Basketball: NBA's $4 billion nightmare - How one tweet sparked a controversy spanning two global superpowers

• Basketball

• New Zealand wheelchair basketball player with same symptoms feared for life after teammate's death

• Basketball: New Zealand Breakers star Glen Rice Jr arrested after incident

However, with the Thunder having no timeouts, all Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns had to do was intentionally miss a free throw – as once the Thunder grabbed the rebound, they would have had no time left to get a shot off.

Advertisement

Instead, he made the free throw – and that's when Adams produced a piece of magic.

Adams hurled a one-handed, football-style 'Hail Mary' pass down to the other end of the court, where Dennis Schroder reeled it in and immediately threw up a layup, which went in, to send the game to overtime.

STEVEN ADAMS TO DENNIS SCHRODER TO FORCE OT! 🤯🤯



Watch Live: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/64tQL28kfg — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2019

In overtime, the Thunder made no mistake with their unexpected second chance at victory, cruising home to take an eventual 139-127 win.

Adams' play set social media alight, with many viewers stunned at the incredible last-second effort.

Are you kidding me? What a pass by Steven Adams! — Michael Kelminson (@mjk2341) December 7, 2019

Steven Adams just made the best pass I’ve ever seen — J-Hall (@Jordan_Hall84) December 7, 2019

Was that Steven Adams or Patrick Mahomes? I gotta clean my specs. — Ribbs: Safe ya money (@ItsRibbs) December 7, 2019

Play of the year so far — Ayaz (@Shazayum) December 7, 2019

Schroder said the play was something he and Adams had been working on.

"We had been talking about it a couple of times before. I just lose my man, try to sprint as fast as I can, and he made a hell of a pass."

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague goes up for a shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams. Photo / AP

It was part of an excellent all-around game for Adams, who ended with 22 points on 9/13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks.

The Thunder move to a 9-12 record with the victory, while the Timberwolves slip back to 10-11.