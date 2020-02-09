Sonny Bill Williams says he is still re-learning the game which made him famous.

Williams has blamed his rugby union instincts for a highly-criticised debut for the Toronto Wolfpack against Castleford in the European Super League.

And despite another defeat, Williams said he could already feel his old instincts coming back in the second round loss to Salford.

"Individually last week (against Castleford) I was happy to get out there and get some minutes under my belt but I felt like I played like a rugby union player trying to play rugby league," he said.

"This week I felt like I played like a league player with rugby skills, I'm happy with how I went."

Williams made another code switch after last year's Rugby World Cup when he took up a $10m deal in Toronto.

The Auckland-raised Williams is regarded as one of the greatest league players in history, after high profile stints with the NRL Bulldogs and Roosters. At the age of 34, he is having one last hurrah with Toronto, who were promoted to the Super League this season.

The 34-year old, who won two World Cups with the All Blacks, said the Wolfpack were "definitely improving".

"Last week there was a lot of ... mistakes, we would say learnings, we fixed a lot of those wrongs but still fell short," he said.

"In the big moments the lads will agree we didn't quite nail it ... massive improvement, big learnings, but more to go.

"I've been a part of a lot of franchises a lot of clubs the chemistry within this team is right up there. We'll keep working hard, hopefully we start stringing some wins together. "

He advised Toronto fans to "stay with us ... we're building".

Williams also thanked the club and coach Brian McDermott for allowing him to fly back to New Zealand this week for the birth of his fourth child, a boy.

"Now for me, tomorrow I'll be flying out for the birth of my fourth child, God-willing nice and health little boy.

"I'm just looking forward to doing that. I'm very grateful to Mac (McDermott) and the club for allowing me to go back."