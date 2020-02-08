Sonny Bill Williams remained winless in the Super League, after fellow Kiwi Tui Lolohea stole the headlines as Salford beat Toronto.

Williams, on a record $10m deal, faced some fire after his debut for Toronto Wolfpack against Castleford last week.

Williams barely got a mention in the latest match reports, after home team Salford won 24 – 16.

Former New Zealand Warrior Lolohea, a one test Kiwi who switched to Tonga, scored a vital try and kicked two goals for Salford.

Salford, who tried to sign SBW six years ago, opened their season with a crushing 8 – 48 defeat against champions St Helens, in a repeat of last year's grand final.

The Wolfpack scored first and the score was 16-all going into the final 10 minutes.