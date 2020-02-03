Corey Webster is returning to New Zealand after China's national basketball league was shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Webster tweeted: "Anyway. On my way home."

Anyway. On my way home. GTFO of dodge!!! — Corey Webster (@cwebster9) February 3, 2020

On Sunday, the government announced that New Zealand citizens could return from China but would have to be self-isolated for 14 days. However, Webster said that he believed he would not have to undergo the isolation.

Webster was released by the Breakers to join Zhejiang Guangsha in December, with the guard agreeing to a deal with the CBA side until April next year, before returning to the Breakers. He is contracted to Breakers until 2023.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Basketball: New Zealand Breakers shine to keep NBL playoff hopes alive

• Basketball: New Zealand Breakers' game against Illawarra Hawks called off; Breakers get tentative win

• 'Basketball will miss you': NZ Breakers mourn the death of manager Fata Letoa

• Basketball: New Zealand Breakers star RJ Hampton shares emotional tattoo of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

The Breakers are believed to be inquiring to the ANBL about reinstating Webster back into the squad for the remainder of their season, reports Stuff.

Webster has averaged 18.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in seven games in the CBA in China.

The Breakers have won 12 games since releasing Webster in December.