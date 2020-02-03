The Warriors are reportedly set to make a big-name player signing - but fans will have to be patient.

Tongan back rower Ben Murdoch-Masila looks set to join the Auckland-based NRL club in the 2021 season, after playing out this year's commitments with Warrington in the Super League.

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: Fans unimpressed by Sonny Bill Williams' Toronto Wolfpack Super League debut

• Rugby league: No fairy tale debut for Sonny Bill Williams as Toronto Wolfpack lose to Castleford Tigers

• Rugby league: Openly gay English Super League player Keegan Hirst slams Catalans Dragons signing of Israel Folau

• Rugby league: Kiwis outclass Great Britain to claim series victory

Murdoch-Masila, born in Auckland, made his NRL debut as a 19-year-old in 2010 with the West Tigers before moving to the Panthers in 2014 and then the Salford Red Devils in 2016.

Advertisement

He has since been an influential addition to Warrington and was part of Tonga's famous win over Australia last year.

Ben Murdoch-Masila of Tonga. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, there remains a place available on this year's roster with less than six weeks before the season kicks off.

Wayde Egan remains the only new face to join the Warriors for this season, coming from the Panthers.

Ahead of the club's NRL season opener in Newcastle on March 14, the Warriors have trials against the Storm (February 22, Palmerston North) and Tigers (March 1, Rotorua).