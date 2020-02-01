It was an emotional moment during the halftime of the Lakers game when Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sang "See You Again" to a packed stadium, in honour of late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The tribute happened at halftime on Friday, during the Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers game at the Staples Center in LA.

It was the team's first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death in a helicopter crash last week.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (US time), along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

On Friday, viewers could not contain the tears during Khalifa and Puth's emotional tribute to the late basketball player.

It was one of a series of tributes to Bryant during the game.

"We love you, Kobe," Khalifa said at the end of the performance.

Boyz 2 Men sang the US National Anthem and Usher performed "Amazing Grace" at the same game.

The Lakers left two empty seats for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.