During the New Zealand Breakers' win over the Adelaide 36ers in Auckland on Friday night, injured guard RJ Hampton could be seen on the sidelines wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California earlier this week, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six family friends and their pilot.

The news shocked the basketball community across the world, with individuals and leagues paying tribute to the victims in their own way.

READ MORE:

• Kobe Bryant's wife shares heartbreaking tribute after tragedy

• An LA love story: Highs and lows of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's marriage

• Basketball: Kobe Bryant's family request privacy in wake of inaccurate reports

• Kobe Bryant's death in helicopter crash: Chopper nearly cleared hillside, investigators say

Advertisement

For Hampton, he will carry Bryant and Gianna with him wherever he goes.

The 18-year-old, projected as a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft, got a tattoo of the two at Auckland's All Day Tattoo studio.

Hampton shared the artwork on social media, with the caption: "Just so wherever I go, they'll know."

Hampton joined the likes of NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in getting a tattoo in tribute of Bryant.