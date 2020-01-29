Let's hope Israel Folau has learnt his lesson, and can do all of his talking on the field.

The news that Folau is returning to professional sport was a considerable surprise, given the amount of controversy his views have produced over the last year.

Despite his obvious talents, it seemed unlikely that any rugby or league franchise would take a punt on the 30-year-old, given the outrage it would generate and the baggage that now accompanies the 73-test Wallaby.

But the Catalan Dragons have taken the plunge, and on balance Folau probably deserves one more chance.

There's no doubt that some of his views, particularly on homosexuality and same sex marriage, which have been expressed on social media or from the pulpit of his Sydney church, have caused considerable anger, sorrow and pain to some people.

But whatever you think of his stance, and there are widely differing views across the community, was it enough to merit a life ban from his chosen profession?

Probably not, at this stage anyway.

Folau, as was pointed out by both the Rugby Football League and the SuperLeague hierarchy, is a free agent, "who has the right to work, and has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence."

Both governing bodies have made it clear that they don't endorse the decision of Catalan, and are disappointed by the move, but are also unable - or unwilling - to stand in the club's way.

Now it's up to Folau.

Can he focus on what he used to be good at - very good at - and just play sport?

Surely he must be missing the competition, the adrenalin of the big occasion and the thrill of the battle.

It's been 14 months since he played for the Wallabies, at Twickenham in November 2018, and more than 300 days from his last rugby outing, a match against the Blues at Eden Park last April.

And it can't be forgotten that he was a wonderful league player, even if it was more than a decade ago.

Folau was a dominant figure for the Broncos and Storm, with 73 tries from 91 NRL games, and also starred for Queensland and the Kangaroos, albeit relatively briefly.

Now the rest is up to him. This is definitely his last chance, and, considering he turns 31 in April, the clock is already ticking on his time as a professional athlete.

Will he take it?

We have to presume his views haven't changed, which are based on his Christian beliefs, but hopefully his outlook and propensity for public preaching has.

Folau is entitled to his opinion, but no longer entitled to share it, if he wants to earn a living in the public eye.

So here's one quick tip for Israel, as a start. Turn off Instagram, shut down Twitter and deactivate your Facebook account.

It might be difficult, especially as a millennial, but it's not impossible, and there are other ways to keep in contact with family and friends.

And maybe in a few months we might be writing stories about Folau, the supremely gifted athlete, once again.