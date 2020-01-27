COMMENT:

Consider the benchmark set for New Zealand netball's next generation.

Without the backbone of the squad that captured last year's stunning World Cup triumph, wobbles might have been expected from the new-era Silver Ferns.

Not with Noeline Taurua at the helm it seems.

No Maria Folau, Casey Kopua, Laura Langman, Katrina Rore, no worries.

No matter who Taurua throws in the black dress, they tend to shine.

Leaving London tomorrow with the inaugural Netball Nations Cup trophy in tow, after defeating Jamaica 67-56 in the final, is almost secondary to the boxes Taurua ticked in this series.

Victories by 16, 26, seven and 11-goal margins emphasise New Zealand's dominance yet it's the development of emerging players that will ultimately bring the greatest rewards.

Australia opted not to contest this series and England had six front-line players missing but no one can deny this tournament, which also featured South Africa, set the long-term platform for the Ferns.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio, a surprise choice to step in for Laura Langman as captain, was but one revelation.

"I'm really pleased, not only with what she did on court," Taurua said after overseeing four successive victories over seven days in England. "When it got tight out there she took the load, put the pressure shots up and did the simple things well but also what's happening behind the scenes she's got everybody humming."

Fellow shooter Maia Wilson's confidence soared after two player of the match performances. Wilson's volume, accuracy and movement suggests she is now ready to make the goal shoot role her own for many years to come. Nailing 44 from 47 in the final is testament to her new-found consistency following Folau's retirement.

Maia Wilson has shown she is ready to make the goal shoot role her own after Maria Folau's retirement. Photo / Getty Images

Elsewhere Taurua threw midcourt rookies Kimiora Poi and Whitney Souness in the deep end against Jamaica with the match locked up at halftime and watched the pair deliver under pressure. It's this faith in the next generation that allows them to flourish.

At the defensive end Jane Watson, named player of the tournament, assumed the leadership mantle in the post-Casey Kopua era, while Phoenix Karaka grew with every outing.

Shiny silverware is nice, of course. But this progression bubbling below the surface of success underlines Taurua's continued influence on the Ferns, not that she is getting carried away, with the Constellation Cup this year's clear focus.

"The introduction of fresh legs and youthful exuberance helped get the momentum going in the attacking end," Taurua said after the Ferns blew their early six-goal lead before responding in the second half to haul in Jamaica.

"We got a bit of the yips in the first half and there was that tension we created but the lessons we'll get out of it for these players is going to be invaluable. It definitely feels like a new era and I'm really happy with how they were able to fight back.

"So far so good, it's a good start."

Through non-negotiable fitness standards Taurua has raised the bar to a level not seen for some time.

"The players learnt really fast that the type of game we want to play – let alone trainings – they must be fit. They've been able to just get in the flow and at the moment there is a clear shift in our physical side."

For Ekenasio, there is a deep sense of pride in seeing her infectious personality rub off on the squad.

Once the Ferns regroup, after returning to their respective ANZ teams in the coming weeks, the leadership dynamic is now one point of intense internal competition.

The challenge for those hopeful of breaking into the squad has certainly been set.

Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

"We were unsure coming away how all this was going to roll out but we're really proud with what we've built and started on," Ekenasio said. "I couldn't be happier.

"There's always lots of work-ons in my game and I was feeling into how I was going to play and captain at the same time. It's been interesting – sometimes it's been a little out of balance but I'm learning as I go and I'm lucky to have a supportive team.

"I looked around at one point and realised I had Maia, Whitney and Kimiora and they all got stuck in. That's what we're breeding with our young girls, they know what do to and they've got the confidence to step out there on court. Imagine them in a year's time; they're going to be unstoppable."