A pilates studio is likely the last place you'd expect to find Shaun Johnson during the NRL pre-season.

But it appears the former Warriors star has turned to the low-impact, flexibility-focused workout in preparation for his second season with the Cronulla Sharks.

In a video posted to Instagram by Pilatesinsync - a pilates studio in Menai - the Kiwis halfback is seen participating in a class with some of his Sharks teammates.

Johnson reposted the video to his story with the caption: "Respect to all the Pilates instructors/participants ... this stuff is no joke!"

Shaun Johnson trying out Pilates. Photo / Instagram

Earlier this month, Johnson told Australia's Daily Telegraph he felt his body was "too weak" for the NRL last year after his shock departure from the Warriors.

The 29-year-old had a rather underwhelming first year in Cronulla as injuries restricted him to just 18 matches.

Johnson said a niggly hamstring injury has forced him to increase the intensity of his pre-season training.

"All my attention is focusing on the pre-season," Johnson told the Daily Telegraph. "Getting strong and fit as I can. The games I missed were through being too weak.

"It's important I front-load my energy in that space I know if I can keep myself on the field and healthy I will have a good year.

"I've started training a lot earlier. I didn't wait for the new year. I came in a week after the Kiwis finished and started ticking over the boxes the club said I needed to tick over. I've been in the gym more, squats and dead lifts going. It's going well."

Meanwhile, Johnson's life off the field has been just as busy, having married former Silver Fern Kayla Cullen in Australia last month.

The couple donated the entirety of guests' wishing well contributions to raise money for victims of the Australian bush fires.