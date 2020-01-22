Footage has emerged of NRL star Josh Reynolds in a fiery argument with a woman.

The Wests Tigers utility can be seen in the vision with his shirt off telling a female to get out of his house.

The woman appears to be filming Reynolds while lying down.

The video, published by foxsports.com.au and which is being circulated online, shows an agitated Reynolds calling the woman a "lying c***".

"Give me my phone," Reynolds is heard saying before the camera focuses on him. "What's wrong with ya?"

Reynolds says: "Can you get out. Out of my house, I want you out now. I want you out now or I'm going to f***ing flip it. I swear to god, I'm going to flip it."

The woman then says: "Why? What did I do?"

Reynolds reacts by calling the woman a "f***ing piece of s***". He also says she "scared the f*** out of me" by barging in on him.

The video finishes with the woman saying: "Oh, wowee."

The Wests Tigers released a statement on Wednesday, saying: "Wests Tigers are aware of a video circulating on social media of Josh Reynolds.

"Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously alerted NSW Police and the NRL Integrity Unit as to this matter and will continue to work closely with them as required."

The Daily Telegraph reported that Reynolds alerted the NRL Integrity unit, the Wests Tigers and NSW Police to the video in a private briefing in October last year.

Reynolds started his career with the Bulldogs in 2011 before joining Wests in 2018. He has made four appearances in State of Origin for New South Wales.