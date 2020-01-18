Feisty mare Avantage showed all her fighting qualities when she overcame a wide barrier and a plucky southern rival to take out the Telegraph at Trentham yesterday.

Prepared by Jamie Richards for owners the Te Akau Avantage syndicate, the Fastnet Rock 4-year-old gained a measure of revenge for the Matamata stable after outstanding mare Melody Belle was defeated in the 2019 race.

Richards and the Te Akau team put their faith in regular rider Opie Bosson and New Zealand's premier hoop didn't disappoint as he once again displayed the judgement and skill that have now taken him to a place in the top 50 most Group 1 winning jockeys in the world.

Advised by Richards before the race to be anywhere but last in the early running, Bosson bounced Avantage away nicely from the widest barrier in the 13-horse field to sit just beyond midfield with cover as Sheezallmine set a solid pace.

Approaching the home bend, South Island visitor Enzo's Lad, who was seeking a third straight success in the race, loomed up wide to take the lead. Avantage had tracked him and began to chase him down as the pair drew clear of the pack. Bosson threw everything at the mare who responded gamely to put her head in front at the 100m and went on to win by half a length, with Spring Heat dashing home late to grab third.

"Jamie and the whole team had her spot on [for yesterday]," Bosson said. "I had no plan really, as Jamie had said just don't be last. I ended up getting quite a nice run with cover, although she wobbled around a bit over the junction.

"It didn't matter, though, as she always had them covered, she's a little sweetheart," he said.

Richards was delighted with the performance. Avantage has now won eight of her 14 career starts and more than $1.149 million in prizemoney.

- NZ Racing Desk