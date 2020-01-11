Free-going southern galloper Camino Rocoso led his rivals a merry chase when he dominated proceedings from the front to take out the first of the Trentham features yesterday, the Group Three Barneswood Farm Trentham Stakes (2100m).

Rider Chris Johnson was struggling to keep his mount in check in the initial stages of the contest as the Shocking six-year-old shot away to a ten-length lead and was keen to go even faster.

Johnson knew what he had under him and turned for home still six lengths clear of his nearest pursuer as the rest of the field started to get motivated to try and hunt him down. Camino Rocoso never looked like flinching despite the chasers whittling away at the margin and went to the line a length to the good of race favourite Fiscal Fantasy with fellow North Island raider Masetto finishing on for third.

- NZ Racing Desk