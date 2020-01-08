Beauden Barrett has shown his reflexes are as good as ever, avoiding an unusual injury in the process.

While in Auckland for a promotional shoot ahead of the upcoming Super Rugby season, the All Blacks star and incoming Blues first five-eighth took a moment with Israel Dagg and brother Jordie to practice their golf chipping.

Barrett, sitting in a chair just metres away, held his hands out for the others to try chip the golf ball into, posting the videos on his Instagram story.

The first video showed Jordie nailing the shot, before Dagg's attempt almost went horribly wrong.

Advertisement

The former All Blacks and Crusaders back hit a flat shot that rocketed toward Barrett's head. Cool under pressure, Barrett was able to quickly avoid the incoming ball - barely - with it smashing into the wall behind him with a loud thud.

It could have been a horror start to Barrett's tenure with the Blues as he joins them for the 2020 campaign on a four-year deal. While he won't be playing from round one, coach Leon MacDonald expected him to be available in mid-April - around the midway point of the season.

Barrett joins the Blues after nine years with the Hurricanes, where he won a Super Rugby title in 2016.