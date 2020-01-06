David Warner frustratedly complained with the umpires over a shock five-run penalty for running on the pitch.

Just one over after Marnus Labuschagne was warned for running down the wicket during a quick single, Warner was officially hit with a five-run penalty by umpire Aleem Dar when the match official ruled Warner did not make enough effort to get off the pitch when running through for a single.

The five runs were taken off after the officials ruled the Aussies could have been trying to churn up the deck for Nathan Lyon to bowl in the fourth innings of the match.

"What have I done wrong," Warner complained to Aleem.

Aussie great Brett Lee said the Aussies were hard done by.

Australia have been penalised five runs for running in the 'danger zone' of the pitch.#AUSvNZ | https://t.co/rx14Qs3S0i pic.twitter.com/sIEtazVcXl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2020

"I think it's a fair point from David Warner. Where is he meant to run," Lee told Fox Cricket.

"I don't think David Warner has done anything wrong there."

Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist said: "That's the first time I've seen that implemented where I've been at the game.

"I know there's been occasions where it's happened around the world. Gee, they were stealth like the umpires. They didn't allow them any level of tolerance."

It was confirmed at the end of the innings that New Zealand's first innings score has been boosted by five runs from 256 to 261.