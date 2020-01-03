NZ Breakers manager Fata Letoa has died.

The Auckland-based NBL team's media manager Craig Stanaway said the Breakers were "deeply saddened and shocked" on hearing of his death.

"He was a beloved member of our club and Sunday's game against the Phoenix will be played in Fata's honour," Stanaway said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Letoas at this sad time."

The Herald also understands the Breakers have offered to pay the service and funeral costs.

The 55-year-old spoke in February about how he was recovering after a life-saving lung transplant.

He underwent surgery to replace a lung after earlier being given just 14 months to live.

Doctors had diagnosed the Breakers manager with bronchiectasis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Following the surgery, Letoa said each morning he thanked his donor.

"I wake up every day and I've got a tradition where as soon as I get out of bed I punch the air and say a little thank-you to my donor," he told Stuff. "The greatest hero I've never met."

Tributes were today being posted on social media.

Breakers star RJ Hampton posted a photo of the two, saying 'Rest in Paradise Fata. I love you 1000x".

It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to our beloved manager Fata Letoa who passed away today.



Several people posted their heartfelt messages to Letoa and his legacy on his Facebook page.

"Fata touched so many peoples lives - we are all the better for knowing him. Love to Paula and the boys. He will be missed," one person said.

"Sorry to hear of your passing brother. You have always been generous with your time and made me feel part of your whanau," a friend said.

"RIP Fata, an amazing giving individual, who put everyone first, especially his amazing family. Basketball will miss you," said another.

Sky Sport basketball commentator Huw Beynon said Letoa had been approached by two NBA franchises in the past.

"Fata had such a good reputation that he was approached at the @NBL blitz by the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks," Beynon wrote on Twitter.

"He was eventually offered a job by the Bucks before insurance issues (due to his health) made it impossible."

Beynon said Letoa was a "beloved" team manager and a gentleman who had "wonderful heart and a beautiful spirit".

Elsewhere, Auckland's Rosmini College said on its Rosmini Basketball Twitter account its thoughts were with Letoa's family.

"So sad to hear of the passing of Fata Letoa. A true gentleman of the basketball community," they said.

Letoa was the father of Junior Tall Black and Dartmouth College guard, Isaac Letoa.

An Ivy League university in New Hampshire, United States, Isaac received a $500,000 scholarship from Dartmouth for his education there.

Isaac Letoa on the court for New Zealand in 2017. Photo / Kapiti News

The Breakers' next match is against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday at State Basketball Centre, Melbourne.