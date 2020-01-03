By Niall Anderson in Sydney

Black Caps physio Vijay Vallabh has described scenes unlike any he'd seen in his tenure, as the Black Caps were decimated by illness in the build-up to their test against Australia at the SCG.

Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner were all ruled out of the third and final test after picking up a viral infection, leaving the Black Caps to rush Glenn Phillips onto a late flight the night before for a test debut, and re-call the out-of-form Jeet Raval into the starting lineup.

Williamson and Nicholls produced a last-gasp attempt to prove their fitness by batting in the nets this morning, but they were wearing hoodies due to their fluctuating temperatures, and the Black Caps' decision-makers collectively opted to pull the pin on their chances.

"Kane had lost about 2.5kgs, so he wasn't great, but it was safe enough to give them an opportunity to have a go, so they spent about 15 minutes in the nets batting," Vallabh said.

"Their resting heart rates were quite elevated, so that was a sign that the flu was kicking in. It's a physical occupation, so that's when the heart rate and the vitals can get quite challenged, and that's where the risk of subsequent injuries adds to that.

"The last thing we wanted to do is put them out knowing [the heat], and send them to the hospital and on a drip."

Vallabh said the situation was unprecedented in his time with the team.

"I've been around the team four and a half years, and I haven't experienced anything like this. I've seen the boys play through some pretty horrendous diarrhoea and vomiting in India. They're quite resilient characters but in this situation with higher heart rates and fatigue, I think we made the right call.

"They were desperate to play – it's a very special test – but these things happen."

The makeshift Black Caps XI. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps' list of ailments was added to during day one of the test, with bowlers Matt Henry and Will Somerville also suffering blows.

Henry suffered a split fingernail when trying to field off his own bowling to Joe Burns, while Somerville split the webbing between the ring finger and middle finger on his non-bowling hand.