Sonny Bill Williams has been out of the league arena since 2014, but it hasn't taken long for him to find his footing in the sport again.

The 34-year-old former All blacks and Kiwis representative has immediately impressed his new Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott ahead of the upcoming English Super League season.

McDermott has hailed Williams as a "training freak" and has credited the team's multi-million dollar signing for his work ethic since arriving in the team's English-based camp this week.

"He's come back in great shape," McDermott said of Williams, who last saw action in November during the bronze medal match at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"The guy's a training freak, anyway, a gym freak. You can't keep him out of the gym. He looks good."

Williams trained with the team for the first time on Friday morning (NZ time) in the first training season to involve overseas talent.

"It's been a good day, it's been an enjoyable day," McDermott told the Canadian Press.

"First time the whole group's been together since the Grand Final last year."

The Wolfpack, who won promotion to the top division at the end of their 2019 campaign, kick off their Super League season February 2 against Castleford Tigers.

Their first home game isn't until April 18 against Hull FC.