A witness at the Melbourne Cricket Ground said it was a "totally over the top response" that saw Kiwi rugby star Jordie Barrett removed from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The witness was watching from a distance as the 17-cap All Blacks fullback was removed from the Melbourne Cricket Ground for alleged behavioural issues.

NZME social and trending reporter Heath Moore said Barrett was "extremely calm" throughout the whole ordeal.

He added Barrett looked like he was being targeted by security for being an All Black.

"His mates were yelling 'skull, skull, skull', he knocked back one drink and then sat back down. Security immediately rushed to kick him out and he didn't make a scene at all, just left calmly," Moore said.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said two men were evicted from the grounds about 2.50pm on Saturday December 28, for behavioural issues.

"The 22-year-old and 23-year-old, both New Zealand nationals, have been evicted and have incurred a 24-hour ban from the MCG," the spokeswoman said.

Moore said it seemed like security were being much more strict than normal and particularly towards Barrett and his mates.

"I've been there since day one and there hasn't been any chaos. Jordie and his mates were doing what a lot had been doing and they didn't get kicked out, they were just having a bit of fun.

"It seemed like he was targeted for being an All Black," Moore said.

When comparing the security to that at New Zealand matches, he said it was "over the top".

"Everyone was just in good spirits, chanting and having fun."

Thomas Harris, who was at the ground for the first two days of the test, also said the crowd and police had been "fantastic" throughout the test.

But he also believes that Barrett acted no differently from hundreds of other Kiwi fans, who were well behaved and simply enjoying a great occasion.

"I didn't' see Jordie Barrett," said Harris, producer for Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB sports host Martin Devlin.

"But from what I saw the Aussie cops really got into the spirit of it. The cops and the Aussie fans looked like they were really enjoying the Kiwi fans.

"They got stricter in the afternoons when people had drunk the most alcohol, but that was also the part of the day when people were having the most fun.

"The Aussie cops were having a much better interaction with fans than I've seen from some New Zealand police. They were having photos taken, and some banter.

"I saw hundreds of Kiwis who had skulled a beer who were tapped on the shoulder by police and had a laugh. I presume they were told 'one more and you're out'.

"The security staff weren't as sociable, they didn't do much mingling. But they were probably acting on orders from the police."

Harris said the Kiwi crowd was amazing, although not all of their lines were on the mark.

"You've got to come up with something better than 'Steve Smith's a lesbian'," said Harris, who was sitting with friends close to the two main sections of Kiwi fans.

But Harris said there were many crowd highlights including a Neil Wagner tribute song - "Walking in a Wagner Wonderland" – and their ribbing of Aussie opener Joe Burns after he scored a first innings golden duck.

Fans reacted to the news on social media by creating the hashtag #justiceforjordie which was quickly retweeted by Barrett's All Black brother Beauden.

One Facebook user claimed they were present for what the described as an innocent incident: "Was present for this as well. [Barrett] did absolutely nothing wrong. Feel sorry for the guy."

Barrett was filmed in the MCG stands earlier in the week, wearing an old Black Caps one-day international shirt.

Barrett is currently in the rugby off-season, after being part of the All Blacks' World Cup squad that were beaten by England in a disappointing semifinal exit.

They ended the tournament in third place after defeating Wales in the bronze match.

Barrett had a brush with the law in June last year when police were called to a house in Dunedin after the star ended up in a stranger's house in the early hours after a night out.

The 22-year-old brother of Beauden Barrett was discovered by two women in a Dunedin student flat about 5am.

Police and Otago University security were called to a property on Howe St when Barrett and friend Sam Casey were disturbed by the two women, who demanded they leave.

It is understood the utility back had been at a post-match function after his Hurricanes team lost a Super Rugby game against the Highlanders, 30-14.

Barrett later said he had mistaken the apartment for a friend's place.

"I can't say I'm embarrassed by what's happened, I'm just disappointed with the events that have unfolded," Barrett said.

"I don't believe I've caused any harm to anyone, haven't spoken to anyone, basically it was a human error, walked into the wrong flat and we left."