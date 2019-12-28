Fijian-born Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo has been charged with "indecent annoyance" while on holiday in his homeland.

The NRL confirmed that the superstar winger will face court on Monday after an alleged incident in a Nadi hotel.

Sivo had returned to Fiji to visit family during the Eels' off-season training break over the Christmas-New Year period.

"The club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely," the Eels said in a statement on their website.

"As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident.

"We are currently providing support to Maika and his family.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and will be making no further comment at this time."

Sivo took the NRL by storm in 2019, his rookie year, scoring an NRL-leading 22 tries in 25 games and helping his side reach the finals.