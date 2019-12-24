The New Zealand Warriors have been so affected by the bushfires currently ravaging Australia that it has decided to officially adopt one struggling town.

According to AAP, the New South Wales town of Tenterfield will come under the guardianship of the club for 2020 after CEO Cameron George discussed the idea with its mayor Peter Petty.

George, who grew up around two hours from Tenterfield, felt particularly compelled to do something to help his fellow Australians.

Tenterfield was under orders for over two months to boil water three times before drinking, after ash fell and built up in its freshwater reservoir.

"It's going from bad to worse," George told AAP.

"The challenges they are facing are heartbreaking, especially at a time of year when everyone should be able to relax a little bit."

The plan put together between George and Petty will see the club help the town in a variety of different ways including business mentoring, player visits and community and charity events.

George is also hoping to coordinate a donation to the town and believes Kiwis, and league players in particular, will be moved by the residents' plight.

"People don't appreciate the water situation, we don't experience that stuff in New Zealand, we're so lucky," he said.

"When players are able to have a shower after training and a couple of bottles of water, in Tenterfield they would have had to boil that water three times because it's so contaminated, and they wouldn't be able to drink as much."