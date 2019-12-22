Visiting Cambridge mare Concert Hall was back to her brilliant best when she demolished her opposition in Saturday's Group Three Manawatu Cup.

The Joan Egan-bred and owned 5-year-old had been slowly building to her peak form in recent starts which included an eye-catching run for fourth in the Group 3 Counties Cup (2100m) last month.

Steady rain during the week saw the Awapuni track rated a Slow8 for the meeting which had some doubting the Savabeel mare's credentials on the testing footing. However, she never looked like getting beaten once rider Ryan Elliot secured a nice run just behind the speed after jumping from a wide barrier.

Elliot had Concert Hall cruising approaching the home corner and when asked for an effort she put the win beyond doubt as she charged away in the run home to win by four lengths from Platinum Invador with topweight Dolcetto fighting on bravely for third.

Advertisement

Co-trainer Robert Wellwood, who prepares the mare with senior training partner Roger James, said: "It's good to finally get a few of the loyal punters paid who follow her and it's great for Joan (Egan) as she has been a good supporter of us."

"If she comes through this well it will probably be the City Of Auckland Cup (Group 3, 2400m) next but we will just see."

- NZ Racing Desk