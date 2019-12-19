Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw would like to see a stop-clock introduced to rugby during scrum time in a bid to prevent time-wasting.

The two-time World Cup-winning skipper did a Q+A with World Rugby, and was asked what rule change the sport's global governing body could implement to help improve the game.

"One of the things I get a bit frustrated by is the way a scrum can eat up a lot of time in the game," McCaw said in response.

"If I was going to change something it would be to stop the clock when awarding a scrum and it starts again when the ball comes in. You'd get quite a bit more rugby."

Wasting time at the set piece has been an issue among fans of the game for some time, with delays in packing down a scrum taking time off the clock a frustrating part of the game.

Currently, the match clock continues to tick along as scrums are set, and then reset, and often match officials talking to the opposing packs adds to the delay in play.

McCaw was quizzed further about a range of topics during the question and answer session, including his coaching ambitions.

Although he admitted he would like to coach at a junior level at some point in the future, the 38-year-old said he has no serious desire to coach in the professional ranks.

"I think I'd just get too frustrated," he said.

"As a player I could get out there and do something about it. But when you are a coach I think you have to have a different way of looking at it. But I'd like to coach young kids one day."

McCaw also laughed off any chance of making a comeback.

"I'd last about 20 seconds I reckon before I was broken these days."

- With RugbyPass.com