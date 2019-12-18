Trainer Roger James says it might be time for a change of riding tactics with frustrating mare Concert Hall in the $100,000 Manawatu Cup.

So punters going again on the favourite for Saturday's group three at Awapuni could see her ridden handier than usual even from her now customary poor draw.

There has been nothing wrong with Concert Hall's last four performances after an unsuitable wet track pipeopener back in September, with the Savabeel mare always hitting the line strongly.

But unfortunately for punters, hitting the line strongly only gets you paid if you also happen to hit it first which Concert Hall hasn't done since the Cuddle Stakes in March.

Nobody doubts her class and co-trainer James doesn't doubt her fitness so he intends giving jockey Ryan Elliot the licence to ride her handier when she steps up to 2300m on Saturday.

"She keeps drawing poorly, which doesn't help," James told the Herald.

"But that has also meant she keeps getting too far back. Her runs have been great, as have her sectionals, so if she can settle handier she really gets her chance.

"I think up to 2300m this time she can do that and she is fit and very well.

"So this might be the week to try that and really it looks a race she can win."

Concert Hall comes in beautifully as a rating 89 horse but sharing the 53kgs minimum with some rated a full 22 points below her.

Elliot hasn't been able to stop riding winners lately and if the Awapuni track continues to improve from the Slow8 it was rated last night Concert Hall should get the perfect opportunity to repay those who have supported her without return this season.

Regardless of what Saturday brings she won't be lining up in next Thursday's $200,000 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic, for which the TAB has her listed as the fourth favourite. A more likely target is the $200,000 City Of Auckland Cup on January 1.

She isn't the only Zabeel market leader who won't be at Ellerslie next week, with second favourite Wyndspelle to miss the race and target the Thorndon Mile next month.

That would suggest Zabeel favourite Supera, who will be ridden by James McDonald in the group one, won't be at last night's $3.20 much longer.

The Zabeel won't lack for recent impressive winners though, with Beauden, True Enough and The Mitigator all heading to the Boxing Day 2000m.

Also in the Zabeel market but more likely heading to the City Of Auckland Cup is In A Twinkling, one of a number of carnival stars to have a track gallop at Ellerslie this morning.

"We are taking him there for a look around after what he did at Te Rapa last Saturday to make sure his head is right for the City Of Auckland," says Jamie Richards.

Swords Drawn, The Good Fight, Dawn Patrol, Kali, Sherwood Forest, Travelling Light and Endless Drama are others galloping wide on the course proper today while the O'Sullivan-Scott stable will have Charles Road, back from Australia, and Dragon Leap working, the latter in need of the practice after getting lost up the Ellerslie straight last start.

Karaka Million favourite Not An Option will also get his first look at Ellerslie before the Eclipse Stakes on New Year's Day but he is not 100 per cent confirmed for New Zealand's richest juvenile race the Karaka Million on January 25 yet.