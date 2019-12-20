When just 18 years old, Maria Folau stormed on to the international netball scene with a bang.

Fifteen years, 150 tests and a Netball World Cup gold medal later, she left in silence.

In fact, if things had gone her way, Folau would have simply drifted off "into the sunset" without an official announcement her time in the black dress was over.

As media and fans suspected, Netball New Zealand revealed earlier this week Folau had played her final test during October's Constellation Cup series.

Although Folau never declared it at the time, there were plenty of indications the series would be her last.

Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman was in tears when she talked of Folau's milestone 150th test in the wake of the final match in Perth.

Langman was described as speaking as if Folau had already told the side her time on court was over.

But it now appears more likely Folau left her team in silence, too, with Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua revealing she believed there was still a chance their star shooter would play on.

"I've always known it was getting close," Taurua says. "[But] Constellation Cup, there was still hope that maybe she may want to play in the January tour and also 2020. Obviously over recent days, she has made that decision to bow out of our game.

Maria Folau celebrates with Noeline Taurua after winning the 2019 World Cup. Photo / Getty

"It's probably been at least a good year-and-a-half that she was thinking about when the time was right and it always comes to when people are involved in anything for such a long time that they have to make those decisions, and it's getting the timing right."

Folau remained unavailable to media this week — as has been the case throughout her final season — due to a blanket media ban which will likely remain in place for some time.

Once Netball New Zealand's media darling, Folau has avoided the spotlight significantly in the wake of her husband Israel Folau's legal battle against Rugby Australia.

Folau had his multi-million dollar rugby contract terminated earlier this year over his controversial Instagram posts, one which stated that "hell awaits" homosexuals.

The negativity which surrounded the saga has overshadowed Maria Folau's departure from the game.

Maria Folau with husband Israel Folau as he leaves Federal Court. Photo / Getty

However, it has not tainted the legacy she leaves behind, says Taurua.

"No one has for such a long period of time had somebody in her class," she says. "She definitely did set the tone and never wavered, irrespective of the pressure she's put under, that's her trademark."

Folau's iconic long bombs, often described as effortless, changed the Silver Ferns' game in the years she was on court.

Her ability to turn and shoot confidently from anywhere in the circle will be a skill aspired to by young shooters for decades to come.

"Everyone knows she's a master in regards to the shooting and that's probably the thing that we will miss the most," Taurua says.

"There's never a sweat on her brow, she looks absolutely beautiful while everyone else is stressing out."

Despite the negativity which surrounded Folau and her husband in her final season with the Ferns, she re-established herself as one of the game's greatest players.

Reinventing her netball identity by shifting from goal attack to goal shoot, Folau proved she still had more to offer on the international stage.

Maria Folau made the switch to goal shoot in her last season with the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Folau admitted the change, part of Taurua's new plan for the team, wasn't something she was keen on.

However, as her abilities closer to the post and connection with Ameliaranne Ekenasio flourished, the move played a major role in the Ferns' 2019 World Cup success, making for the perfect send-off.

"It's very sad to see her go but really happy she was able to end on a positive note with that Netball World Cup win," Taurua says.

"It's going to be a massive blow or a massive gap for the Silver Fern considering she was such a massive legend in our sport. She had a unique way of playing which is going to be sorely missed."

Folau's retirement now opens the door significantly for several up-and-coming shooters, including the likes of 22-year-old Maia Wilson.

Wilson was named in the Nations Cup squad alongside regulars Ekenasio, Bailey Mes and Te Paea Selby-Rickit, thanks to a standout performance with the Northern Stars throughout last week's Super Club tournament in Nelson.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Taurua says she has high hopes for Wilson and the next generation of shooters.

"We've been preparing for a wee while now knowing once again that it was getting quite close," Taurua says. "Maria is going to be a massive gap and shooting is one of those areas where you either win or lose the game by the goals going through the hoop, so time will tell, I suppose.

"The opportunity that presents to the remaining players is amazing and I know they'll be excited by what they'll do out on court."

Wilson missed selection for July's World Cup due partly to Folau's dominant presence not freeing up much time for the youngster to make strides on the international stage.

Encouraged by Taurua to improve her fitness and clock more time at goal attack, Wilson now looks set to take over the bib left behind by a legend.

"I would love to be someone like [Folau] and love to implement everything I've learned off her game over these last four years," she says.

"Now with Maria gone, it's not necessarily filling her shoes but being able to make a twist in the dress that's a Maia flavour, I would really love to do that."

Next month's series could be an uneasy watch for Ferns fans without the comfort of knowing Folau is there to catch, turn, shoot and score at critical moments.

Her presence was like a blanket of reassurance in nail-biting moments and the sound of the net's swish when she landed a shot only she was capable of was like a promise fulfilled.

Folau left the court and the black dress in silence but her legacy — unfairly tainted or not by her husband's outbursts — will go on.

What she left on the court and perhaps even the sound of that iconic swish is what will be remembered.

After all, actions speak louder than words.