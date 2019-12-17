Corey Webster is heading to China - but will return to the Breakers.

The Tall Blacks guard has been granted permission to travel to a Chinese club on loan, after a buyout offer was accepted by the Breakers.

Webster will rejoin the club after the current Australian basketball league season, and has extended his contract out to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Webster has averaged 19.55 points a game for the 4-10 Breakers.

Club boss Matt Walsh says they didn't anticipate such an offer.

Ethan Rusbatch has been signed as an official replacement for Webster.