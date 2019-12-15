Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly eyeing a return to international rugby league but it might not be in the familiar black jersey.

Williams has hopped back to rugby league from rugby after signing a lucrative two-year deal with the Toronto Wolfpack to play in the European Super League.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Williams is keen to play for Samoa in the 13-man code eyeing up his debut against England next year in Sydney.

The 34-year-old played 12 tests for the Kiwis after making his debut in 2004. His last test for the Kiwis was in 2013 before he returned to rugby to be part of the 2015 World Cup winning All Blacks side.

Samoan coach Matt Parish told the Daily Telegraph he hadn't been in talks with Williams but said he knows people who have.

"Sonny Bill would be massive for our team in terms of what we are trying to achieve," Parish told the Daily Telegraph.

"My indications are that he is very keen. I definitely think playing for Samoa would appeal to Sonny at this stage of his career."

Williams played against Samoa during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.