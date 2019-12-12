Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fell victim to a well-known fact in the NBA – a minute is a very, very long time.

In his side's game against the Miami Heat, Young set up a bucket inside the paint to put the Hawks up by six points with 59.9 seconds remaining.

Yelling "It's over" and firmly moving his arms back and forth, Young appeared convinced the win was secured – bar a catastrophic collapse.

Little did he know that collapse would become a reality.

Trae Young yelled "It's over!" to the Heat crowd after the Hawks went up 6 with 1 minute left



Led by swingman Jimmy Butler, the Heat sparked a comeback that saw them outscore the Hawks by six in the next minute to force overtime, then by 14 in the following period to win 135-121.

Butler finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Rubbing salt in the wound, Butler could not help but repost Young's blunder on Instagram.