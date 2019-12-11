The New Zealand Breakers have suffered a major blow with young American RJ Hampton sidelined for the next four to six weeks with a hip injury.

Hampton has had an MRI scan this morning to confirm the diagnosis, meaning he will miss the majority of the remaining games this season.

The potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA draft has averaged 9.5 points a game for the Breakers this season.

The side sit second to last with a 4-9 record as they face a tough run of away games over the Christmas and New Years period.