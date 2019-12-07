Hawke's Bay alpine ski racer Piera Hudson has finished on the podium for three consecutive days at the Wanlong Ski Resort in China.

Hudson clinched the Far East Cup giant slalom on Friday and in the process scoring a personal best result.

The Havelock North athlete's impressive finishes began on Wednesday with victory in slalom before a third place in slalom the following day.

Hudson has carried her solid form with the change of discipline to giant slalom on Friday, scoring 15 FIS points.

Advertisement

Alpine ski racer @PieraHudson has finished on the podium for the third day running, this time winning the Far East Cup Giant Slalom and scoring a personal best result. Story: https://t.co/amgj5gzgmz pic.twitter.com/xxeh7Cd6rR — Snow Sports NZ (@snowsports_nz) December 7, 2019

"I'm really happy with my results at the Far East Cup series so far, especially today's GS," she said on Friday. "It was a huge personal best for me so I'm going to do my best to try to replicate that again for [Saturday's] race."

Hudson finished 0.30s ahead of the American Nicola Rountree-Williams on Friday. Asa Ando, of Japan, was third.

However, the 23-year-old's quest in the giant slalom yesterday didn't follow the script. Hudson didn't finish the first run as Ando, Mio Arai and Sakurako Mukogawa made it a one-two-three for Japan.

The Far East Cup series moves to Taiwoo Ski Resort for two days of giant slalom on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hudson is chasing a maiden berth at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, after missing out on the Pyeongchang one last year.