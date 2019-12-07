Against considerable odds, the next FIFA Women's World Cup could be coming to these shores.

Hosting the 2023 event was something that felt like a pipe dream earlier this year, especially after the success of the event in France, which hit new heights around media interest, broadcasting figures and stadium crowds.

That was one of the catalysts that led to FIFA voting to expand the tournament from 24 teams to 32 in July, a huge decision, especially given the bidding process for the 2023 was well underway and predicated on the same format as France.

That move looked to be a dagger blow to New Zealand hopes, as we don't have the infrastructure to host such a mammoth event.

But it has actually had the opposite effect, principally because it has moved the idea of a joint bid with Australia from being a discussion point to necessary and mutually beneficial.

Even with the smaller event, New Zealand was always going to be an underdog, against countries with more financial muscle, more influence at FIFA and biggest footballing markets.

But the larger event has seen a couple of prospective host nations fall by the wayside, and the trans-tasman bid is a strong one.

Such partnerships can be problematic – as the dramas over the 2003 Rugby World Cup showed – but this one is on a much surer footing.

New Zealand couldn't go solo, so really had no choice, while Australia has gradually realised that their best chance of success was as part of an Anzac bid.

There are several reasons.

Firstly, FIFA has an increasing appetite for multiple hosts of their events, and politically it will strengthen Australia's hand.

Having the tournament within the Oceania confederation is also crucial, as it looms as the last chance for a senior World Cup to be staged in the Pacific region (given the exponential growth).

New Zealand Football Ferns v Netherlands at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group E match at Stade Le Havre, France. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand also has strong relationships with FIFA, especially at the operational level, built from hosting three age group World Cups (Under-17 men in 1999, Under-17 women in 2008 and Under-20 men in 2015).

Australia has never hosted a FIFA age group World Cup.

And despite their excellent network of stadiums, it wasn't going to be easy for Australia to commit enough facilities, especially given the demands of AFL, NRL and rugby during the tournament window (June and July).

New Zealand can bring some excellent venues to the table, with Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin likely to be involved.

So, what are the realistic chances of the joint bid succeeding?

Pretty solid.

Of the original 10 nations that completed expressions of interest, Belgium and Bolivia have dropped out.

There is believed to be some doubt over the proposed Korean joint bid and South Africa may also not continue beyond next week's deadline (14 December) to submit the completed bids.

It seems unlikely that Brazil would get the nod – so soon after the 2014 men's World Cup while the ongoing economic issues in Argentina may scupper their chances.

That leaves Japan and Colombia as the other contenders, in a possible three horse race with the New Zealand-Australia bid.

Fifa's decision is expected to be made by May next year, and will come down to a vote by their 37-member executive council.

Before that there will be inspection tours of each prospective host nation in January and February, with bid evaluation reports to be made public in April.