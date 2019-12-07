EDITORIAL

Rebranding the Canterbury Crusaders Super Rugby franchise always had the potential to be a fumbled ball - but few could have predicted it would be so completely dropped.

The Christchurch-based team faced calls to review its name and use of a knight, depicted on logos and literally on horseback in pre-match entertainment, after the terror attack on mosques in the city back in March.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: Fans blast new Crusaders logo

• Super Rugby: Crusaders announce new logo, keep name

• Live: Crusaders reveal decision on team name and new logo

• 2020 Super Rugby: Early reveal - is this the Crusaders' new logo?

Many felt the name was inappropriate since it comes from The Crusades - a series of religious wars in the Middle Ages between Christians and Muslims.

A full review was confirmed in June and brand agency Designworks was commissioned to complete the work, including an audit of the club, understanding and development of the club's story, the development of name and identity options, and refinement of the brand.

The Super Rugby Crusaders logo will be rolled out from 2021. Image / supplied

The result is a text book example of a committee trying to design a horse and coming up with a camel. In this case, it's the fans who got the hump.

This week, the Crusaders gathered media and stakeholders to hear its "unique brand story" with the new logo, apparently inspired by the region and the proverb "mā pango, mā whero, ka oti te mahi", or "by black, by red, together it is done".

Advertisement

Crusaders chairman Grant Jarrold said: "This brand review represents a significant body of work, that has looked into all aspects of our club's identity, and has given us a much clearer picture of who we are, what we stand for, and how we are seen by others."

The Crusaders horsemen galloping around the field before a rugby match at Jade Stadium in Christchurch. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Said one appalled rugby fan: "How can you keep a colonialist name and adopt indigenous design motifs? I'd love to think there was some thought behind this but can't see where."

The critics, in this case, are right. The rugby franchise copped out by keeping the name which offended so many, while introducing an emblem which means nothing to anybody.

Unless, of course, if you agree with this response: "So good to see the Crusaders paying tribute to New Zealand's rich history of political protest with their new logo, a mirrored image of the item thrown at Steven Joyce."