An American college football game ended in a massive brawl following a thrilling ending to the game.

The clash between UNLV and Nevada was decided in overtime when UNLV wide receiver Steve Jenkins scored a 19-yard touchdown to clinch a 33-30 win.

However, Jenkins reportedly taunted the opposition sideline which began an all-in fracas.

Players ended up at one end of the field where Nevada fans became involved with abuse hurled at the visiting side.

A joint statement was released by athletic directors from both schools.

"The events that occurred following today's football game have no place in college athletics and we are deeply disappointed by this incident which detracts from what was a hard-fought and emotional football game between our state's only two NCAA programs," it said.

"We are examining all available video from the incident and are working with the Mountain West office in a full review. Additionally, we are working with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department to review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game."

"Rivalry games are at the heart of what should be great about intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to prioritize sportsmanship at all of our events, especially those between our two great institutions."