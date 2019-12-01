COMMENT:

"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend," was the punchline to a great western movie of my childhood, "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance."

In sport at the moment there are areas where you start to feel the facts aren't always being allowed to get in the way of a good story.

One is the battle for the All Black coaching crown, where the impression is often being given that it's a mano duel between Ian Foster and Scott Robertson.

That's convenient, because as a commentator you can then find easy points of difference, like age versus youth (Foster's 54, Robertson's 45). Test experience versus Super Rugby success (Foster's coached as an assistant at two World Cups, including the 2015 victory, but has never won a super title, while Robertson has never coached at test level, but has won three super titles). And just, you know, the vibe (Foster has a laconic sense of humour, but it's hard to picture him ever break dancing, as Robertson's winning teams now demand their coach does.)

The reality is that the decision will be made as much on the coaching support group both candidates present to Rugby New Zealand as on the two men themselves.

Having known both of them for many years, as members of the RNZ panel will have too, they actually have a lot of admirable traits in common. Both are sincere, thoughtful, intelligent, and decent guys, and it would be a surprise if both didn't present well when in front of the selection panel.

What will tip the balance is who Foster and Robertson offer as their wingmen. Those names are still largely a mystery.

We know they both chased Tony Brown and were turned down. We know that Foster will have the current All Black defence coach, Scott McLeod, in his group, and people who should know in Christchurch firmly believe that Robertson's scrum coach will be Jason Ryan, who's had that position at the Crusaders.

But until we see those coaching lists in full, don't get too excited at statistics, theories, and speculation that concentrate just on Foster and Robertson.

Another overheated story is the idea that the decision by the Crusaders to keep their name, but change their logo, is such a burning issue it will divide fan loyalties, or the community.

It's true there are opinions on both sides of the debate that can be startling. But the more virulent views, judging by the very small number of text messages to NewstalkZB when the announcement was made on Friday, are, at best, festering way out on pretty small fringes.

For a couple of right wing snowflakes dropping the logo was, in itself, considered a slap in the face. "I'm burning my Crusaders jersey, and I'll never go to a game again," said one text.

For some context to that remark, I remember a furious former test player swearing much the same thing in 1999 about the All Blacks because (I am not making this up) it was decided to change the two white stripes at the top of the All Black socks to three to tie in with an adidas sponsorship.

Now living in Christchurch again, my strong impression is that both the local Muslim community, whose leaders made it clear they didn't want to be drawn into any of the discussions over a rugby team, and the management of the Crusaders, have acted with dignity and thoughtfulness.

Of course the name/logo mix is a compromise, but by the middle of next year's super rugby competition, it'd be a massive, disappointing surprise if the vast majority of people in the region weren't infinitely more interested in how the team was playing than in what the logo on their jersey was.

And, on a less serious note, just a couple more myths before we go.

To be not just a very good, but a great athlete in any sport, you need to have terrific character too. Let me offer two words to debunk that theory: David Warner.

To be not just a very good, but a great athlete in any sport, you need to be a deep thinker.

Let me offer a quote from tennis player Margaret Court in 2017. Asked what she thought of the transgender movement she replied, "That's what Hitler did, that's what Communism did, got the mind of the children. And it's a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children." I'll resist the temptation to mention bushfires and a potential future Wallaby captain.

Footnote: Further to last week's column about the axing of the much loved Roller Mills rugby tournament for primary school kids in the upper half of the North Island, an email from a North Harbour "heart and soul club clubman", arrived, which shared the experiences of a friend of his, who "told me that he realised it (Roller Mills) had passed its use by date after his son got in the West Auckland side.

The place was crawling with secondary school scouts looking for cattle. Way, way too much pressure was being put on kids by coaches and parents.

The drop off at secondary school level is worse in Harbour than it is in Auckland. It's alarming, and if it continues then New Zealand rugby is in real strife."