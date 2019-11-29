As the summer riches are laid out in front of them every jockey craves THAT horse, the one they think can snare them a glamour race.

It it is the first horse who comes to their mind when they hear the words group one.

Craig Grylls has found his horse. Dragon Leap takes the next step in his career in the Trevor Eagle Memorial at Ellerslie this afternoon.

An A$1,050,000 yearling purchase, Dragon Leap suggested he could one day make that all back the way he flew the last 100m of his debut win at Te Rapa recently.

Already trainers Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott are thinking about the Vodafone Derby at Ellerslie on February 29, a race Grylls won last season with Crown Prosecutor.

"It is a long way to the Derby but he feels like a Derby horse," says Grylls.

"He actually just feels like a top horse all round. He has since I first rode him and while he won really well at Te Rapa we weren't surprised.

"He's the horse I am most excited about riding this summer."

Dragon Leap makes the small step from 1400m to 1500m today and while he already appears to be looking for further it is an even three-year-old field without the stars of the Guineas races so he might have the sheer class to get over the top of them.

He is the central character in an incredibly strong book of rides for Grylls, who returned to New Zealand in January and is loving being home.

He sits fifth equal on the jockeys premiership with 25 wins and if the summer goes well he hasn't discounted chasing the premiership through the colder months. "We will get through summer first and try to ride some good winners but the premiership could develop into a target. But my first goal is to ride well and ride winners."

That shouldn't be a problem today as he has a book which could make him favourite for the Jockeys Challenge, with at least four or maybe five other winning chances.

"It is a really good book and while I have ridden three in a meeting at Ellerslie before you don't get book this strong that often."

He should start the day strongly with Spring Delight, who was good enough to push Melbourne Cup runner The Chosen One to a half length in the Manawatu Classic last season.

"She was good at 1600m last start and steps up to 2100 today so she has to be hard to beat," says Grylls.

Grylls jumps on speedster Equinox in the Rating82 over 1100m and if he can jump quickly he looks better suited over the speed trip than when found wanting over 1400m in the Sarten at Te Rapa last start.

"Jamie [Richards, trainer] thinks he is a real sprinter," says Grylls.

Highlighter (R4, No14) bolted in at Te Aroha last start and Grylls likes her but she steps up a long way in grade today while he partners Aim Smart in today's other feature, the $70,000 Eagle Technology Stakes.

He was luckless when missing the kick last start before making good ground for fourth and trainer Lauren Brennan is thrilled with his condition going into today.

A hard horse to follow, Aim Smart, has the gears to grab them late if he can sit off what should be a good speed.

"I think they might go hard and if we can get that gap I think he is a good chance."

• Grylls has been called into the New Zealand male team for the Jockeys World Cup at Ellerslie on December 14, replacing the suspended Opie Bosson.

Count on Craig

Today's jockey to follow Craig Grylls rates his best three at Ellerslie

1: Spring Delight (R1, No4) at $2.90 fixed

2: Dragon Leap (R5, No1) at $3.60 fixed.

3: Aim Smart (R6, No6) at $8.50 fixed.