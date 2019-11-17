Kiwis fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has claimed the International Rugby League Golden Boot Award for 2019.

Tuivasa-Sheck was picked for the honour ahead of New Zealand teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Tonga's Siosiua Taukeiaho.

The 26-year-old is just the fifth Kiwi to win the award since it began in 1984, joining Hugh McGahan (1987), Stacey Jones (2002), Benji Marshall (2010) and Shaun Johnson (2014).

"I can't think of anyone more deserving to receive such an accolade," says NZRL CEO, Greg Peters.

"Roger has always worn the Kiwis jersey with pride and this is reflected in his on-field performances and by his impressive and evergrowing list of accolades.

"It's exciting we have players of this calibre wearing the black and white jersey and inspiring the next generation of Kiwis to come. We are extremely proud of Roger and all that he's achieved and we can't thank him enough for his ongoing dedication and service to the Kiwis jersey."

Tuivasa-Sheck said winning the award was "a huge honour".

"Thank you to all those who voted, the players in the shortlist are all world-class and I'm very honoured to have been considered alongside them.

"Putting on the black and white jersey and representing my country is always a privilege and winning this Golden Boot award is a huge honour. Thank you to the IRL, NZRL and of course my family as without their love and support none of this would be possible. This year's campaign has been one to remember, and although being away from my family was difficult, this makes it all worth it, this award is for them."