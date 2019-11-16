The final overs of the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Queensland were marred in controversy, with one particular moment stunning the entire Queensland team, and most of the cricket community watching on.

Late on day four at the MCG, Queensland's bowlers were desperate to claim one final breakthrough, securing them an unlikely victory.

Meanwhile, Victorian tailenders Jon Holland and Chris Tremain had to survive 59 deliveries to escape with a draw.

In the 67th over, debutant paceman Blake Edwards thought he had his man, Tremain seemingly edging to second slip.

Advertisement

As Queensland started celebrating, they were shocked to discover the umpire had not raised his finger, suggesting the ball had struck Tremain's thigh pad, not bat.

Queensland's fielders dropped to the floor, hands on heads in genuine disbelief. Tremain unsurprisingly stood his ground.

With no DRS, HotSpot or Snicko available, viewers from home were puzzled by replays, a somewhat optical illusion from the front-on camera making it impossible to decipher whether the ball came off bat or thigh pad.

With Victoria nine wickets down, Queensland couldn't believe this wasn't given out!



Chris Tremain wasn't going anywhere.



Out or not out? https://t.co/yl48FawVrY #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/o4tULGrAXp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 15, 2019

Despite the majority of cricketers being certain that the ball had come off the bat, a poll from The Cricketer on Twitter returned 62 per cent of people believing the ball had come off Tremain's pad, leading to Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham chiming in.

Imagine playing a game where 62% of fans have literally no clue what’s going on... https://t.co/DVj31NFW46 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 16, 2019

England bowler Stuart Broad also took the opportunity to have a dig.

I thought all Australians Walked?! 🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/aHi7O6Fshw — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 15, 2019

Tremain's non-wicket was not the first contentious decision of the match — earlier, Victorian opener Eamonn Vines was given out caught behind, with replays suggesting the ball had only brushed his shirt.

With eight deliveries left in the day, legspinner Mitch Swepson finally got the breakthrough to achieve a memorable victory, trapping Holland lbw for a 28-ball duck.

Tremain and Holland lasted 52 deliveries at the crease together without scoring a run.

Advertisement

Swepson finished with match figures of 7-92, including a rare hat-trick in the first innings.