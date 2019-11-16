Sonny Bill Williams may have to wait to add more millions to his burgeoning bank account, after last night's drawn boxing bout between Paul Gallen and Barry Hall.

Williams was set to fight the winner of the Gallen v Hall showdown, but the two couldn't be separated on the scorecards in Melbourne, meaning a re-match is likely.

That also means the winner's fight against Williams will likely have to wait, and so will the reported $2 million purses on offer.

Gallen has long chased a lucrative fight with Williams but to finally secure that, he needed to get past Hall, the 42-year-old one-time Australian amateur and former AFL bad boy. He couldn't, and thus his wait to face Williams may continue.

Speaking at his first Toronto Wolfpack appearance in London yesterday, Williams confirmed his new two-year contract to play in the English Super League allowed him to continue his boxing career, one in which he holds a 7-0 record.

Williams last fought Chauncy Welliver in January 2015.

Sonny Bill Williams hasn't fought since 2015. Photo / Getty

"I've had in my contract throughout my career that clause," Williams said. "Whether it be Paul Gallen or Barry Hall or whoever, time will tell. I'm pretty interested in that fight. There's been a lot of talk between both camps."

That talk continued after the fight, with Gallen believing he had won, and calling for a re-match against Hall.

"I hit him way more times than he hit me," Gallen said. "I won that fight.

"I hit him way more times than he hit me, there's no doubt about that. One judge had it right, the other two had it wrong.

"I'll fight him wherever, just get some judges that can score."

Sonny Bill Williams at his Toronto Wolfpack press conference. Photo / Photosport

Hall didn't seem too interested in the rematch straight after the fight, saying he was keen to put the attention back on his partner and own life.

But Gallen continued his belief that he should have had his hand raised after the final bell when he spoke to the Main Event crew from his locker room.

"I thought I out jabbed him in the final rounds and was constantly going forward, that's what you're supposed to do in boxing and where I thought I won the fight," Gallen said.

- with news.com.au