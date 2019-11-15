Barry Hall and Paul Gallen have fought out a majority draw after six thrilling rounds in the much-hyped Code War.

After six rounds the judges couldn't split the two men with one judge handing Gallen the 58-56 victory, but the other two having it 57-57 meaning the fight ends in a majority draw.

The crowd wasn't impressed with the outcome of the fight as loud boos began to ring out and Gallen not looking pleased with the result either.

Got to love the boxing scoring system #CodeWar — Cameron Mee (@cameron_mee1) November 15, 2019

Gallen after the fight echoed the feelings of the fans and said he believed he had won before calling for a rematch with Hall.

"I hit him way more times than he hit me," Gallen said. "I won that fight.

"I hit him way more times than he hit me, there's no doubt about that. One judge had it right, the other two had it wrong.

"I'll fight him wherever, just get some judges that can score."

Hall didn't seem too interested in the rematch straight after the fight, saying he was keen to put the attention back on his partner and own life.

But Gallen continued his belief that he should have had his hand raised after the final bell when he spoke to the Main Event crew from his locker room.

"I thought I out jabbed him in the final rounds and was constantly going forward, that's what you're supposed to do in boxing and where I thought I won the fight," Gallen said.

Hall rued his lack of an opportunity after being told by his corner Gallen was gassed after the fourth round and needed to get after him.

"I needed to push the fight a bit more and I didn't do that," Hall said.

"Still thought I landed the cleaner shots throughout. I wasn't happy with my performance, I probably paid him a little too much respect tonight.

"I'm a combo puncher and I didn't do enough to get that off tonight."

Majority draw? Absolute rubbish. Barry Hall won that fight! #hallgallen pic.twitter.com/kGAMhcrJWl — Alex Oates (@AlexJOates11) November 15, 2019