Kieran Read's international retirement has left the All Blacks needing to find a new long-term No 8 when they return to action in 2020. Read, who was New Zealand's first-choice No 8 for a decade as he compiled 128 tests, will leave a major hole at the back of the All Blacks scrum, but there are several players who will be putting their hands for the role in Super Rugby.

Chris Rattue highlights the top contenders for the All Blacks' No 8 role.

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Covered well for Read and might have the inside running for now, but almost by default. He's a ball of energy rather than the commanding presence All Black No 8s are known for. His speed off the scrum is a weapon, and he has the test experience.

Akira Ioane (Blues)

Has it all, in theory. But the old All Back regime made it clear where he fails, workrate being the general issue. Ioane is a devastating runner with the perfect size and athleticism for No 8. Has everything to play for – can he find the necessary

Sam Cane (Chiefs)

Luke Jacobson (Chiefs)

Shannon Frizell (Highlanders)

Whetukamokamo Douglas (Crusaders)

Niko Jones

