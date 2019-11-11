COMMENT:

The All Whites' game against Ireland can't come soon enough.

That match, at the impressive Aviva stadium in Dublin on Friday morning (NZT), will be followed by a trip to the Baltic, to face Lithuania in Vilnius (Monday NZT).

The activity will end a long period of hibernation for the national team, and also bring to a close a tumultuous period in New Zealand football history, which encompassed the resignation of CEO Andy Martin, the exit of former technical director Andreas Heraf and the departure of NZF Chairman Deryck Shaw.

It was a phase that also saw the bizarre appointment of Fritz Schmid, following a questionable recruitment process orchestrated by Martin and Heraf.

It was unfortunate for Schmid, who joined an organisation in disarray, but his lack of understanding about the realities of the local scene, coupled with some old fashioned methods, were never going to work long-term.

Now's a chance to wipe the slate clean, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

New coach Danny Hay has brought some traditional values back to the role, and made a smart choice in bringing back Neil Emblen as an assistant coach.

There's also an exciting feel to the playing group, due to the amount of talent that has surfaced in recent times.

That bunch is headlined by Sarpreet Singh, but also includes the likes of Liberato Cacace, Callum McCowatt, Max Mata and Joe Bell.

Two years ago, when the All Whites faced Peru, in their last high profile fixtures, they were relative unknowns, to the wider football public at least, now they are banging the door down.

There's plenty of other young gifted players, both within and outside this touring squad, making steady progress in professional environments.

It's quite a transformation; six years ago, for the intercontinental playoff with Mexico,

Ricki Herbert selected a couple of players unattached to clubs, much to the surprise of the media there.

It's hard to imagine that happening again.

The Ireland clash is also the start of a new cycle.

There are only four survivors from the celebrated World Cup journey nine years ago (Reid, Wood, Smith and McGlinchey) and ten who were part of Anthony Hudson's first squad against Uzbekistan in 2014.

Hopes are high for this current group, who could develop into the best team since 2010.

Wood is coming into his prime, and as a striker is second only to Wynton Rufer in NZF history.

Reid (31) is young enough for one more campaign, if his body holds together, and Ryan Thomas has unlimited potential, once he settles in at PSV Eindhoven after his injury problems.

There's depth across the spine, particularly goalkeeper, central defence and attacking midfield, and hope that one of Bell, Alex Rufer or Matt Ridenton develop into the key holding midfielder.

The overall feeling is markedly different to the post-2010 cycle, when Herbert failed to regenerate his squad and was hit by the retirements of Ryan Nelsen and Simon Elliott.

There is a better base than at the start of the last cycle, which was also affected by the comings and goings involving Smith.

Hudson cast the net incredibly wide, and capped more than 50 players during his tenure, but took too long to fix on his best side and was still trailing combinations a few months out from the Peru clashes.

That's a mistake that Hay can't afford to repeat, though the next year will be a phase of experimentation.