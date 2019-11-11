COMMENT:

The All Whites' game against Ireland can't come soon enough.

That match, at the impressive Aviva stadium in Dublin on Friday morning (NZT), will be followed by a trip to the Baltic, to face Lithuania in Vilnius (Monday NZT).

The activity will end a long period of hibernation for the national team, and also bring to a close a tumultuous period in New Zealand football history, which encompassed the resignation of CEO Andy Martin, the exit of former technical director Andreas Heraf and the departure of NZF Chairman Deryck Shaw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was a phase that also saw the bizarre

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.