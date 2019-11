Two race officials have escaped a scary moment at Sandown after the ute they were sitting in was struck by a racecar.

Toyota86 driver John Iafolla went off the track and crashed through a barrier which saw his car flip and roll.

It ended up landing on the back of a ute where two officials were in the front.

According to reports Iafolla walked to the medical car and the officials escaped serious injury.

The race was abandoned after the incident.