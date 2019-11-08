EDITORIAL

Ten million dollars sounds like a lot of money, and it is. But that's the price reportedly paid for Sonny Bill Williams to play two seasons for a Canadian rugby league club.

The Toronto Wolfpack can apparently afford it, being funded by Australian mining billionaire David Argyle. The club will make its debut in the Super League next year after winning promotion by beating Featherstone Rovers.

There are few doubters left as to Williams' talent at his best. He is perhaps one of the greatest off-loaders either league or union has ever seen. But is he worth more than any existing player, from either code, on the planet?

According to the RugbyPass site, Williams has played 110 minutes of All Blacks rugby this year, compared with 460 minutes in 2018 and 497 in 2017. Of course, this is a Rugby World Cup year and players have been carefully managed for performance at the tournament. Still, Williams spent much of the Super Rugby competition out injured, managing just 240 minutes for the Blues.

But, as more than one commentator has pointed out, the Wolfpack have bought SBW, the personality, as much as the player. Williams pulling on the jersey for the first time and his first match appearance are guaranteed world attention.

Some reports are that as part of Sonny Bill Williams' reported $10 million deal with the Toronto Wolfpack, he'll get a share of the club and a starring role in a Netflix series, which the Wolfpack hope will run over three seasons.

But is Sonny Bill Williams worth $10m? The answer really is quite simple. Of course he is. If someone is willing to pay that much, then that is what he is worth.