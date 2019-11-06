After a week in exile, Shaun Johnson has returned to the Kiwis line up with one clear message.

"Don't play s*** and you'll stay in the team. It's pretty simple really."

Johnson was dropped from the squad for last weekend's win over Great Britain after a mediocre performance against Australia the week prior, with Kieran Foran taking his place in the halves.

However, with Foran sustaining an injury in the game and set for a stint on the sidelines, Johnson gets another opportunity to run out for the national side when they face Great Britain in Christchurch on Saturday. It's a similar case to his 2012 debut, in which he also replaced Foran in the lineup due to an injury.

The 29-year-old was quick to admit his performance against Australia wasn't good enough, and said he and Kiwis coach Michael Maguire had since spoke about what was expected of him.

"We're constantly talking," Johnson said. "We've got a great relationship. We've got certain standards around our footy side and I didn't meet those in the Australia game. I understand that, came out and worked hard last week now obviously get an opportunity again this week."

The Cronulla Sharks half struggled in the 26-4 loss to Australia, with a limited running game, mostly ineffective kicking performance and a couple of handling errors. However, with 30 tests to his name, Johnson is a veteran of the test scene and one of the leaders in the Kiwis squad.

Despite recent struggles for form, he said he doesn't feel like he has to go out and prove a point this weekend in Christchurch.

"I've got certain standards of my own performance, I know whether I've met them or not," Johnson said. "It's often the case that you're your harshest critic at the best of times so I've got certain standards I want to play at and that's all I'm looking at doing this weekend. I'm sure if I do that then everyone will be happy."