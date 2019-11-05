After six weeks of action, the Rugby World Cup has finally come to an end. Christopher Reive looks at the form xv of the tournament.

1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)

Was solid through pool play but really made his presence felt through the knockout stages. He popped up everywhere on defence and made plenty of tackles, while he put his hand up for plenty of carries and did a lot of work around the breakdown.

2. Julian Montoya (Argentina)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

His reliability at the lineout was a luxury many other sides didn't have in the tournament, he showed a great knack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.