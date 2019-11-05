After six weeks of action, the Rugby World Cup has finally come to an end. Christopher Reive looks at the form xv of the tournament.

1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)

Was solid through pool play but really made his presence felt through the knockout stages. He popped up everywhere on defence and made plenty of tackles, while he put his hand up for plenty of carries and did a lot of work around the breakdown.

2. Julian Montoya (Argentina)

His reliability at the lineout was a luxury many other sides didn't have in the tournament, he showed a great knack for finding the try line, and his strength was well utilised in both attack and defence.

3. Frans Malherbe (South Africa)

Played his role well throughout the tournament for the Springboks, making plenty of tackles and filling gaps in the middle. He got stuck into plenty of grunt work and was strong at set pieces.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

A tireless worker across the paddock, Itoje's ability to force turnovers and pressure the opposition ruck is a thing to behold. The hulking Englishman was a willing ball carrier, put in plenty of impressive work on the defensive end and was extremely reliable at the set piece. For me, he was the player of the tournament.

Maro Itoje was strong all tournament. Photo / AP

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

The Welsh captain made his presence felt at the breakdown and caused some problems for his opposition as he got in over the ball. He worked hard across the park, with a particularly impressive influence on the Welsh defensive line.

6. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Dominant at the breakdown, a constant threat with ball in hand and reliable on the defensive end of the park, Savea was as good, and consistent, as expected.

7. Pieter Labuschagne (Japan)

The Japanese captain set the tone for his team with his brick wall defensive presence. Defence was a big part of the Japanese campaign and Labuschagne was a vital cog in that aspect of their game plan. You only have to look as far as the side's win against Ireland to see the impact he had.

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

Active across the park, Stander was never one to shy away from the contact areas of the game. A willing ball carrier and physical tackler, he made his mark on both sides of the ball.

9. Faf de Klerk (South Africa)

For the majority of the competition, de Klerk was a strong contributor for the Springboks. A surprisingly good defensive showing backed up his usually strong attacking production, with his box kicking and ball running a damaging feature of the Springboks attack. His delivery was usually quick and crisp and he made good decisions.

Handre Pollard finds a gap in the English defence. Photo: NZ Herald/Mark Mitchell

10. Handre Pollard (South Africa)

If there's one player in the tournament you'd want taking a shot at goal to win you the game, Pollard is the guy. While he hasn't been at his usual standard off the tee through the World Cup, he made no mistake when it mattered most. Against Wales, he slotted 5-5 for 14 points, including the 76th-minute match-winner in the 19-16 victory.

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

It was clear Adams knew what was required of him on the Welsh wing – score tries and cause issues for the defence. He led the tournament in both try scoring (7) and clean breaks (18), and generally made things happen when he got the ball in his hands.

12. Damian de Allende (South Africa)

The quiet achiever of the Springboks side, de Allende played an important role in both the defensive and attacking lines. Whether it was making tackles, running the football, making the right passes or putting his boot to the ball, he was consistently impressive.

Damian de Allende was strong all tournament. Photo / AP

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (New Zealand)

Carried his impressive Super Rugby form into the World Cup arena. He was always working hard to try and make things happen on attack, putting his foot down time and time again to test opposition defences. Defensively he was impressive, making about 90 per cent of his tackles.

14. Kotaro Matsushima (Japan)

The toughest position to fill with South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe and England's Anthony Watson also having impressive claims, Matsushima ultimately gets the nod as the most consistent of the trio. With five tries in as many matches, he showed a great ability to finish plays when the try line was in sight, while also flashing his ability to put boot to ball at times.

15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Always probing for a gap in opposition defences, Barrett made the most of the space afforded to him at the back. He led the tournament in total runs (86) and was second to Adams in clean breaks (12), with his running game an important feature of the All Blacks' attack.