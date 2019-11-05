Fiscal Fantasy may be small, but she is mighty.

The diminutive mare showed her quality when beating her much larger rivals at Ellerslie yesterday when taking out the Gr.3 OMF Stakes (2000m).

The Frank Ritchie-trained mare was positioned beautifully by jockey Leith Innes just behind the pace before they were able to take the shortest way home down the home straight to score a 1 length victory over Roger That, with Peso a neck back in third.

It was the second Group Three victory for the daughter of Skilled, after winning the Manawatu Breeders' Stakes (2000m) in April, and Ritchie was delighted with the result.

Advertisement

"She is only a tiny little thing, but she's a real professional," he said.

"Leith said to me she got a little bit keen down the back, but she settled when he asked and she came back to him beautifully.

"He waited for the fence and it worked well, it was an absolutely brilliant ride by Leith.

"It was nice to get another Group win with her and it enhances her value as a broodmare, which is always helpful."

Ritchie has held Fiscal Fantasy in high regard for some time and said the only thing that detracts from her is her small stature.

"She's the whole package as a racehorse, aside from her size, in the fact that she is tractable, she answers the call [of the jockey] and she gives her best.

"I am frightened to measure her, but she is certainly under 15 hands, but she has a heart bigger than the grandstand."

Ritchie is now looking to keep her to weight-for-age conditions, citing her small size as a big deterrent to handicap races.

Advertisement

"I was looking at the Counties Cup (Gr.3, 2100m), but now that she is a double Group Three winner and she is so small, the handicap might start beating her, so I will have a rethink now. The Zabeel Classic (Gr.1, 2000m) at Christmas is an obvious target race, but there is a bit of time between now and then, so I have got to give it a bit of thought."

• Spring Heat arrived at Ellerslie yesterday in more ways than one.

The sun was out and the temperature began to soar as the Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott-trained Spring Heat kicked off her season in the best possible style, recording her fourth career win in the Powersafe Electrical Wholesalers 1200.

The daughter of More Than Ready jumped away well from barrier two to take a one-one sit for jockey Craig Grylls before he was able to find clear running room in the straight and Spring Heat was able to gather in a brave Born Dragon to win by a long neck. "It was a really nice ride by Craig," Scott said. "She had a nice draw, was in a position to strike and she quickened well."

The Matamata conditioners have taken a patient approach with the return of the 5-year-old mare this season, building up her fitness over several trials. "Lance has been incredibly patient, he said just keep waiting for her," Scott said. "We have given her three trials to prepare her for today.

That summer campaign could include a tilt at the Gr.1 Sistema Railway (1200m) on New Year's Day.

"As we have seen in the past, this race is a pretty good form race heading into the summer months," Scott said.

"Princess Kereru and Whosyourmaster have run second in this race and they have both gone on and placed in Railways".

- NZ Racing Desk