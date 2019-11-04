Winston Reid is set to be named in the All Whites squad later this week, along with a host of other big guns.

New coach Danny Hay will announce his first team in the next few days, ahead of games against Ireland (November 15, NZT) and Lithuania (November 18, NZT).

There will be more interest and intrigue than normal, given the deep and wide pool of talent that Hay has at his disposal, and also because the All Whites haven't played since June last year.

Reid last worn the silver fern in the World Cup qualifier against Peru in Lima, more than two years ago. His last Premier League match for West Ham was in March 2018, as he has battled a serious knee injury.

Advertisement

He completed 65 minutes for West Ham's Under-23 team last Wednesday, but will need dispensation from the club around his availability.

However it's understood Reid will make the trip, and both the player and coach remain confident he will have some game time. But even if Reid doesn't play, his presence will be a boost, given his standing and mana among the squad.

Despite recent hamstring issues Chris Wood is expected to travel, along with other European-based players Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas and Sarpreet Singh. Veteran defenders Michael Boxall and Tommy Smith should also be involved, with Bill Tuiloma and Sam Brotherton among plenty of options in central defence.

There is some doubt over Kosta Barbarouses, as his wife has recently given birth to their first child, while the 29-year-old is also settling at Sydney FC.

Along with the established players, the new faces will provoke just as much interest.

Callum McCowatt has impressed at the Wellington Phoenix and seems a certainty, given his obvious potential, along with Phoenix team mates Alex Rufer, Liberato Cacace and Louis Fenton, while Joseph Bell showed enough at the Under-20 World Cup to be worth the investment.

Storm Roux's pedigree should see him get the nod, while fellow right back Dane Ingham probably won't be considered.

Hay will have some difficult choices among the other youngsters, with James McGarry, Nando Pijnaker, Andre De Jong, Elijah Just, Tim Payne, Matt Ridenton, Gianni Stensness and Clayton Lewis among a long list.

There is also a decision to make over the ongoing value of the likes of Michael McGlinchey, as the 32-year-old had barely been sighted at the Central Coast Mariners so far this season. Jeremy Brockie is a similar quandary; his abilities are a known quantity, so will Hay prefer to give Max Mata (nine goals in 13 games in Estonia), Elliott Collier (six goals for Memphis) or Ben Waine, who scored for the Phoenix last night, a chance at this level?

Advertisement

Stefan Marinovic remains the No 1 custodian ahead of Michael Woud, while Nik Tzanev probably edges several others for the third spot.